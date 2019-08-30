Twitter Inc. (TWTR:UN) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s account sent out a stream of offensive tweets on Friday in what the company said was a hack.

More than 15 tweets, most containing swear words and racist comments, were posted shortly before 4 p.m. New York time. The company started deleting the tweets from Dorsey’s verified Twitter account, which has more than 4 million followers, about 20 minutes after the messages went viral.

“Yes, Jack’s account was compromised,” Twitter spokesman Brandon Borrman said in a tweet. “We’re working on it and investigating what happened.”

Some of the tweets used anti-black slurs, praised Hitler and talked about a bomb at Twitter’s headquarters. Many of them referenced the Chuckling Squad, a group that took credit for the hack of several YouTube and Instagram stars earlier this month, including James Charles, Shane Dawson, King Bach and Amanda Cerny.