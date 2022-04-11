(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s board appointment to Twitter Inc. was to become officially effective April 9, but he “shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal says in statement.

“I believe this is for the best”

“Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input”

Read more: Musk Gets Twitter Board Seat After Stake-Purchase Surprise

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.