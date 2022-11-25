(Bloomberg) -- As the UK regulator prepares to implement sweeping online safety rules in the UK, its directors spent last week in the US meeting executives from the world’s biggest web platforms, including Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Bytedance Ltd’s TikTok.

There was one conspicuous omission: Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc. A scheduled meeting fell through after all the representatives in touch with Ofcom left Twitter, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the plans were private.

Musk has instigated a dramatic restructuring that initially cut the firm’s headcount in half and triggered others to quit, including head of trust and safety Yoel Roth.

“We met with a range of platforms in the US, but Twitter wasn’t among them for this trip,” an Ofcom spokesman said by phone. The two sides couldn’t make the diaries work, he said in a follow-up email.

EXPLAINER: How EU Could Frustrate Musk’s Plans for Twitter

Despite the sudden departures, engagement between Ofcom and Twitter hasn’t stopped entirely, one of the people said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s the latest sign of how Musk’s Twitter takeover has interrupted important activity at the company at a time when it’s attracting regulatory scrutiny.

During the US trip, Ofcom’s Chief Executive Officer Melanie Dawes and director of online content Kevin Bakhurst met a wide range of firms that might be subject to the UK’s Online Safety Bill, expected to come into force next year. Meetings included Reddit, Inc., Snap Inc., Roblox, Vimeo, Pinterest, Patreon, Eventbrite and Tripadvisor, the regulator said in a post on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The bill has not been finalized yet but will require companies that host user-generated content to show how they protect users or face large fines.

Bakhurst had previously expressed concerns about Twitter’s job cuts.

“The company seems to be losing some of the most important and talented people -- including in content moderation and public policy,” he tweeted earlier this month. “Online safety regulation is coming in the UK and the EU. I don’t understand the strategy.”

