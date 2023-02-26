(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. laid off more workers late Saturday in a fresh wave of cuts meant to curb costs at the social networking company now owned by Elon Musk.

The layoffs hit employees on team across the company, including engineering and product, according to people familiar with the situation. Some employees learned they were laid off via an email late Saturday, the people said, and others tweeted that they learned they were terminated when they could no longer log into the internal system.

It’s unclear exactly how many employees were impacted, though sources believe it was dozens. The Information previously reported more than 50 people were let go.

Twitter has not responded to a request for comment by Bloomberg News outside normal business hours.

Several startup founders who joined Twitter via acquisitions the past few years tweeted Sunday that they’d also been cut, including a founder of the newsletter startup Revue and the design firm Ueno. Previously, Twitter had tried to avoid cutting founders to avoid having to expedite vesting of larger stock grants, people familiar with the company say.

Musk last year eliminated about 3,700 jobs at Twitter, or half of the company’s workforce, in a bid to drive down costs following his $44 billion acquisition.

