• Inside the Always Nasty, Frequently Sexist, and Often Litigious World of Financial Twitter. (Institutional Investor)• The Insane Saga of the Fake Saudi Prince Who Scammed Miami’s Rich and Famous. (Vice)• The People’s Penthouse: In a cooling market, shared lounges and pools are taking over what used to be residential pinnacles for the elite. (New York Times)• Surrendering to Rising Seas. Coastal communities struggling to adapt to climate change are beginning to do what was once unthinkable: retreat. (Scientific American)• Billionaires gone wild. The American media landscape, like the rest of the country, is being reshaped by the whims of the ultra-rich. (CJR) See also Survival of the Richest (Medium)• In ‘Quiet Skies’ program, TSA is tracking regular travelers like terrorists in secret surveillance: Did you scan the boarding area from afar? Have a cold, penetrating stare? Sleep on the plane? Use the bathroom? Talk to others? (Boston Globe)• Bubbles 10 – Both Sides. (Armoxon)• How music has responded to a decade of economic inequality. Popular music has always delivered social critique. But it’s struggled to grapple with the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. (Vox)• Inside the Slow-Motion Disaster on the Southern Border (Literary Hub)• Foreign Consultant: Before he was Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort was an adviser to a Ukrainian strongman. After what happened in Kiev, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. (Washington Post)

