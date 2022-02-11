(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has fixed a “technical bug” that caused an outage for some users on Friday, meaning people couldn’t send tweets or load the timeline.

Complaints about the social-networking service spiked around 12:30 p.m. New York time, according to Downdetector. The outage-tracking website registered about 40,000 reports of problems at the peak.

Twitter tweeted that the problem was fixed about an hour later.

“We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting,” the company said from its support account. “Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!”

(updates with Twitter’s fix)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.