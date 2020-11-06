(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is placing labels on tweets that claim victory for either candidate in the U.S. Presidential election, until more of the sources it considers official have called the race.

Twitter labeled a recent tweet celebrating a Joe Biden win by Tommy Vietor, the co-host of Pod Save America and a former official in President Barack Obama’s administration. “Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted,” Twitter’s warning said.

How Close to a Race Call: Where Things Stand in Remaining States

Twitter requires at least two official sources to declare a winner of the presidential election before it will stop labeling tweets this way, the company said in a blog post on Friday. Those sources are either announcements from state election officials, or public projections from at least two authoritative, national news outlets that make independent election calls, Twitter said.

The official sources include ABC News, the Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, National Election Pool, NBC News and Reuters.

Facebook on Thursday said it would broadcast the winner to all users on Facebook and Instagram once a majority of official sources call the race.

