(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investment bankers are poised for an estimated $85 million to $130 million payday.

That’s how much is likely due to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Allen & Co. for advising the social media company on its $44 billion sale to Elon Musk on Monday, according to data provider Dealogic.

It’s unclear how much Twitter will pay each bank.

It’s also not yet known what Musk’s advisers led by Morgan Stanley will get paid, though the amount of debt financing needed in the deal could end up being lucrative for them. Bank of America Corp. and Barclays Plc also advised Musk and provided financing.

The deal was one of the quickest ever put together from start to finish, people familiar with the matter have said. Musk didn’t have access to Twitter’s financials beyond what was publicly available, which sped things along. There were also at least two consecutive weekends where advisers worked through the night to get it to the finish line.

