(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. acknowledged it had mistakenly locked some accounts that tweeted images of the Star of David.

It follows a report by the Campaign Against Antisemitism that found the social media network had deemed the Star of David to be “hateful imagery” and locked some users’ accounts.

The company clarified that it had seen the “yellow star” being used to target Jewish people, and that its corrective actions had been too broad.

