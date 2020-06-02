(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. named Patrick Pichette as chairman of the board, replacing Omid Kordestani, who stepped down Monday.

Pichette, former chief financial officer at Google, is a partner at venture firm Inovia Capital and has served as Twitter’s lead independent director since December 2018. Kordestani will remain as a non-employee director, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

“Given the strength and depth of Twitter’s management team and board, we believe that now is the right time to evolve our governance structure in-line with best practices,” Pichette said in the statement. “We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to good governance and be in the position to make this important change. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Omid’s expertise on the Board.”

Earlier this year, Twitter said it would appoint three new directors to its board and create a committee to review its leadership and governance, as part of an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management Corp. and private equity firm Silver Lake. The social media company named Elliott’s head of U.S. activism, Jesse Cohn, and Egon Durban, co-chief executive officer of Silver Lake, to the board at the time. A third independent director was to be appointed at a later date.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.