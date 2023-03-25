(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is offering new equity grants to staff that will start to vest after six months, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company plans to offer a liquidity event in about a year when workers will be able to cash out some of their equity, WSJ said, citing an email sent to staff late Friday. The new grants will vest over four years, according to the email.

It wasn’t clear how many employees received the equity grants and what the value of the shares were, the newspaper said.

Twitter’s press email responded to WSJ’s request for comment with a poop emoji, the media outlet said. Elon Musk recently tweeted that the emoji will be the company’s auto-response for media inquiries.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.