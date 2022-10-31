(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. launched an offer to buy back any and all of its outstanding bonds under a provision that allows investors to sell them back in the event of an acquisition.

The social-media company will purchase outstanding 3.875% senior notes due 2027 and 5% senior notes due 2030 at an offer price of 101% of principal plus accrued and unpaid interest, according to a filing Monday.

Elon Musk is now the sole director of Twitter after the removal of all other board members, the filing said.

Musk closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last week.

