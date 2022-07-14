Twitter Inc. was down for almost 55,000 users globally, before showing some signs of recovery, according to Downdetector.com, an outage tracking platform.

Twitter’s website displayed an error message and prompted users to reload the page. At 8:20 a.m. in New York on Thursday, 54,582 users reported problems. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the outage. Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Service appeared to be recovering for some users. At 8:46 a.m., 19,579 users reported issues. Twitter shares were little changed in premarket trading.

The last time Twitter faced an outage was in February, when the site crashed due to a “technical bug” on the page. Twitter is in the midst of a legal battle with Elon Musk, who is attempting to back out of an agreement to buy the social media site for $44 billion. The social media company said it needs only four days in court to prove that the billionaire should be forced to honor his pledge.