(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is cutting back on its physical office space in several global markets, including San Francisco, New York and Sydney, as the company cuts costs and leans harder into remote work.

Twitter will significantly decrease its corporate presence in San Francisco by vacating its office on Tenth Street directly behind its Market Street headquarters, according to an email sent to employees on Wednesday. Twitter currently occupies multiple floors in the building. It has also scrapped plans to open an office across the Bay in Oakland.

The company may close its office in Sydney and is considering plans to shutter several other offices once leases expire, including those in Seoul; Wellington, New Zealand; Osaka, Japan; Madrid; Hamburg, Germany; and Utrecht, The Netherlands, according to the memo. It may find alternative office space in some of those locations.

Corporate space in other key markets will be reduced, including Tokyo, Mumbai, New Delhi, Dublin and New York. Twitter isn’t planning job cuts, according to the email.

“I want to make it clear that this does not change our commitment to the work in each of these markets,” wrote Dalana Brand, Twitter’s chief people office. “If certain offices were to close, there would be no impact to Tweeps’ employment; they would simply transition to full-time WFH employees.”

The changes are the latest in a series of cost cuts from the social media company, which has pointed to global economic factors as a reason for the reductions. Twitter implemented a hiring freeze in early May, and Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal also announced pullbacks in marketing and corporate travel, and asked employees to be more thoughtful with their spending. A company-wide off-site scheduled for early 2023 at Disneyland was also cancelled.

Twitter is tightening the reins after the board agreed to sell the company to Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk for $44 billion in late April. But Musk has since tried to back out of the deal, and the two sides are now in the middle of a contentious legal battle. Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware Chancery Court to force him to complete the deal with a trial planned for sometime in October. Musk had previously told advisors and bankers that he was planning cost cuts at the company once he took over.

Turning the lights out in global offices also solidifies a major cultural change for Twitter, which announced in mid-2020 that its employees could work remotely forever as the world hunkered down during the pandemic. The prospect of permanent remote work has raised questions about the need for corporate office space, especially in expensive cities like San Francisco and New York. That shift has hit San Francisco particularly hard, and the city is actively working to restore its appeal with businesses and tourists. Block Inc., another company that moved to permanent remote work during the pandemic under CEO Jack Dorsey, has also cut down on its San Francisco office space.

