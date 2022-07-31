(Bloomberg) -- Bill Russell, who won 11 National Basketball Association titles in 13 years with the Boston Celtics spanning the 1950s and 1960s, has died. He was 88.

Russell won more titles than any other professional basketball player in the US, was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama.

His final two championships were as a player-coach, the first African-American coach to win a title in any major US sport.

