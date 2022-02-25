(Bloomberg) -- An Ohio man pleaded guilty to securities fraud after admitting he used a popular Twitter account to pump and dump penny stocks.

Steven Gallagher’s plea was announced Friday by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Using the Twitter alias “Alex DeLarge,” he encouraged his 70,000 followers to invest in certain over-the-counter shares, selling his own stakes as their purchases drove prices up.

“Alex DeLarge” was active during much of the period last year when Reddit and YouTube users were pushing meme stocks like GameStop. Gallagher’s arrest in October and a parallel Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit filed against him were seen as signs that authorities were eyeing share-price rises fueled by social media.

One of the companies he promoted, SpectraScience Inc., was a shell company with no actual operations, prosecutors said. But Gallagher nonetheless promoted it and sold his own shares for tens of thousands of dollars.

Gallagher, 51, of Maumee, Ohio, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Alex DeLarge” is the name of the sociopathic gang leader played by Malcolm McDowell in the 1971 film “A Clockwork Orange.” Gallagher used an image of McDowell as DeLarge for his Twitter profile picture.

