(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. co-founder Isaac “Biz” Stone and Pinterest Inc. co-founder Evan Sharp are among the backers of a Swedish startup striving to create a new type of audio entertainment, built specifically for mobile devices.

Stockholm-based Chroma Studios AB recently raised 5.1 million euros ($5.4 million) from individuals including Stone, Sharp and Ben Silbermann, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pinterest, in a seed round led by venture capital firms Singular and Adjacent. Berlin-based angel syndicate SpotiAngels also took part.

The company is building an audio technology where the primary experience is sound, supported by visual effects and a visual theme on a smartphone. The content can be anything from drama, to interactive and meditative experiences and musical performances, Chroma CEO Andreas Pihlstrom said in an interview.

“It’s a platform for a unique, sound-driven experience that is drawing on the creativity of artists,” he said. The aim is to launch the service before the end of the year.

Before the latest round, Chroma raised 1.6 million euros in pre-seed funding. The company declined to disclose its valuation.

