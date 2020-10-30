Twitter Inc. posted its worst day since 2014 after the company’s third-quarter results showed fewer new users than analysts had projected.

Shares of the social media company plunged 21 per cent after saying it added just a million new daily users in the third quarter, 8 million fewer than analysts estimated, despite the return of live sports and a U.S. election campaign that were expected to drive people to the platform.

Friday’s drop erased US$8.8 billion in market value. However, the stock is still up 88 per cent since its recent low on March 18.