Twitter projects revenue that may fall short of estimates

Twitter Inc. gave a revenue forecast for the current quarter that may fall short of analysts’ estimates, a sign the social media service hasn’t fully capitalized on the digital advertising boom amid the pandemic like companies such as Facebook Inc. and Google. Shares fell about 8 per cent in extended trading.

Sales will be US$980 million to US$1.08 billion in the period ending in June, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $1.05 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Revenue gained 28 per cent to about US$1.04 billion in the three months ended March 31, matching analyst’ average estimate.

Twitter’s sales stand in contrast to some of its digital advertising peers. Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google this week reported strong first-quarter revenue, capitalizing on businesses pushing commerce and travel that are expected to increase spending as pandemic lockdowns ease. Twitter relies more on brand advertising, which is typically slower to revamp spending after the busy holiday quarter.

Twitter also reported that daily active users increased 20 per cent to 199 million, adding 7 million since the previous quarter. The company in February estimated year-over-year growth would be 20 per cent in the first quarter since former U.S. President Donald Trump was banned from the service. Trump was kicked off Twitter on Jan. 6 for repeated violations of the company’s rules, and some analysts were concerned that the former president’s absence might hurt the business.

The stock dropped to a low of US$58.88 in extended trading after closing at US$65.09 in New York. The shares have gained 20 per cent this year.

Twitter has been at the center of public discussion for much of the year, in part because of its ban of Trump and the scrutiny from Congress over its role with other social media sites in policing user speech. The company is also working on several new products, including audio chatrooms to compete with the popular startup Clubhouse, which could lead to more future revenue.

User growth will be begin to slow down in the coming quarters as Twitter compares itself to last year’s boom driven by the global pandemic and a contentious U.S. election. The company expects to increase users in the “low double digits” percentages for the rest of 2021, according to Twitter’s shareholder letter. Those projections were previously announced in February.

The pandemic hasn’t slowed Twitter’s hiring. The company now has 6,100 total employees, up 20 per cent from a year ago. The surge in new employees has also increased the company’s stock-based compensation. Twitter increased its 2021 estimate for stock-based compensation to US$600 million from a range of US$525 million to US$575 million previously reported.

Although the company is building subscription products to complement its advertising business, it didn’t mention any new plans or details in Thursday’s shareholder letter.