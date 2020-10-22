(Bloomberg) -- Twitter is promoting early voting today to millions of users. A poll shows most of those casting ballots plan to vote straight ticket. And a fundraiser for President Donald Trump includes a chance to win a night at his “favorite hotel” in D.C.

There are 12 days until the election and 53 days until the Electoral College meets.

Other Developments:

Biden, Trump Face Worst Enemies in Final Debate — Themselves

Republicans Poised to Move Amy Coney Barrett Onto Supreme Court in Days

U.S. Accuses Iran of Targeting Voters in Meddling Operation

Romney Says He Didn’t Vote for Trump

Twitter Promotes Early Voting to Every U.S. User

Every U.S. Twitter user will get a prompt when they log in Thursday encouraging them to vote early and providing information on how to do it.

With more than 48 million monthly active users, that makes it one of the most significant single-day pushes for early voting.

In addition, tweets with the hashtags #VoteEarly, #IVoted, #IVotedEarly or #YoVote will turn into a digital “I Voted Early” sticker and the Like button on that tweet will change to look like a ballot box.

In a post announcing the campaign, Twitter noted that a recent poll found nine out of 10 daily users are registered voters and plan to vote this year, but that one-third were still seeking good information on when and where to vote.

Voters will be directed to look up their voting options on the nonpartisan voting advocacy group BallotReady.

More than 43 million Americans have already voted by mail or at in-person early voting locations, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

More Voters Plan to Vote Straight Ticket in November

A new poll has some bad news for Senators Susan Collins, Cory Gardner and Doug Jones: Their fates are tied to the presidential race.

In a survey by the Pew Research Center, just 4% of registered voters in a state with a Senate race this year say they will vote for a split ticket.

That could leave the Senate divided even further along party lines, with fewer senators representing states where the voters often support the other party, such as Republicans Collins of Maine and Gardner of Colorado, and Democrat Jones of Alabama.

It could also affect Senate races in states, such as Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan and North Carolina, where the presidential contest is competitive.

Split-ticket voting has become rare in recent years. Another Pew study found that in 139 regular and special elections for Senate since 2012, 88% were won by candidates from the party that won the most recent presidential election, a major shift from elections in the 1980s and 1990s.

The survey of 11,929 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 5. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 1.5 percentage points.

Trump Fundraiser Pitches Chance to Win a Night at His ‘Favorite Hotel’

The Trump campaign’s latest pitch to grassroots supporters: Contribute a few dollars and you could be entered to win a stay at his “favorite hotel” in Washington, D.C.

“I’ve arranged with my team to fly one of my BEST SUPPORTERS to Washington, DC to join Team Trump at the Election Night Party in my favorite hotel,” the pitch reads. “We’ll cover your flight, hotel, VIP PASSES to the event, AND you’ll get to bring a guest of your choice.”

Although supporters might assume that Trump’s favorite hotel in D.C. is the Trump International Hotel near the White House, the rules of the contest do not specify that.

Instead, they say the winner will get two round-trip coach class plane tickets, one night of accommodations “at a hotel to be designated” by the campaign, ground transportation and a photo opportunity with Trump.

One problem for the campaign is that the District of Columbia is restricting large gatherings to 50, which would make it hard to hold an Election Night event at the Trump hotel. Nearby Virginia is allowing groups of as many as 250.

Coming Up:

Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will meet for the second and final debate starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.