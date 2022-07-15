(Bloomberg) -- A judge set a hearing for Twitter Inc.’s request to fast-track a trial in its lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk alleging he wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media platform.

Delaware Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said in a letter Thursday that Twitter’s call for “expedition” of its case over the teetering transaction will be heard July 19 in a Wilmington courtroom.

Lawyers for the San Francisco-based company say they need only four days to prove the world’s richest person should be forced to honor his agreement and pay $54.20 a share for Twitter. The company hopes to start the non-jury trial on Sept. 19. Legal experts predict the case will take about two weeks to try.

Alex Spiro, one of Musk’s lawyers in the case, didn’t immediately return an email Friday seeking comment on the hearing. Musk hasn’t responded in court to Twitter’s arguments to force him to consummate the deal.

The case is Twitter v. Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

