(Bloomberg) -- Twitter has cut a senior executive, Esther Crawford, Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer said in a tweet Sunday, as part of another wave of layoffs at Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Crawford was one of the executives who had been in charge of Twitter Blue, the site’s subscription service. In the days after Musk’s takeover of Twitter last year, she notably tweeted in a post that went viral that employees sometimes will have to #SleepWhereYouWork in order to meet deadlines.

Crawford didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular working hours.

Twitter laid off more workers late Saturday in an effort to curb costs at the social networking company now owned by Elon Musk. The cuts hit employees on teams from engineering and product, according to people familiar with the situation.

