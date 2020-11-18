(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is slowing the rollout of Fleets, its Snapchat-like tool for posting disappearing stories, because of “performance and stability problems” that were hurting functionality.

The San Francisco-based company announced Tuesday that it was expanding Fleets globally on its social network, but on Wednesday said that users who don’t have the feature may not get it for a “few more days.”

“We love that so many people are using Fleets and want to ensure we’re providing the best experience for everyone,” the company tweeted from a support account.

Twitter has tested the new product, which lets people share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, in a number of countries since March. But Fleets also has privacy flaws. The feature allows people to tag others on the service who have previously blocked them, which a Twitter spokeswoman said the company is working to fix.

