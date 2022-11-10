(Bloomberg) -- Robin Wheeler, Twitter Inc.’s top sales executive, has decided to stay at the company, at least for now, reversing an earlier decision to resign, people familiar with the matter said.

Wheeler had quit on Thursday, along with a handful of other senior leaders, but Twitter owner Elon Musk persuaded her to stay, the people said, requesting anonymity to protect personal and professional relationships.

“Team. I’m still here,” Wheeler posted to an internal Slack channel Thursday evening. “This is really hard right now. Thank you for what you are doing because you are the lifeblood of this company.”

Wheeler has been Twitter’s main liaison to key advertisers over the past two weeks since Musk fired most of the company’s other senior executives. On Wednesday she moderated a public Q&A with Musk on Twitter as part of a plan to soothe advertiser concerns that Musk isn’t doing enough to fight hate speech and misinformation.

