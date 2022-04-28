(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc., in the middle of a $44 billion acquisition by Elon Musk, said that an error introduced three years ago resulted in a miscalculation of its average monetizable daily active users metric.

“In March of 2019, we launched a feature that allowed people to link multiple separate accounts together in order to conveniently switch between accounts,” the company said in a statement. “An error was made at that time, such that actions taken via the primary account resulted in all linked accounts being counted as mDAU.”

For example, in the fourth quarter of 2021, Twitter said it had 216.6 million users worldwide. However, after a recalculation, the figure was actually 214.7 million users.

In one of its last earnings reports before Musk takes the company private, Twitter reported revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, reflecting a slowdown in advertising.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.