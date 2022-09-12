(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. said Elon Musk’s latest move to cancel his agreement to buy the social network is invalid after the billionaire said the company’s treatment of a whistle-blower gave him another reason to walk away from the $44 billion deal.

Musk’s latest move to terminate the deal is “invalid and wrongful” and “Twitter has breached none of its representations or obligations,” the company’s lawyers said in a letter on Monday, according to a regulatory filing.

Twitter shares dropped 1% during premarket trading in New York.

It’s Musk’s third attempt to withdraw his offer because of what he says are violations of the buyout agreement. Musk previously raised concerns about the number of “bot” accounts on the platform, and, now, has said that Twitter should have notified him before it spent $7.75 million in a separation agreement with Peiter Zatko, the company’s former security chief.

Zatko is due to testify this week about his whistle-blower report, in which he raised concerns about lax security, privacy issues and the number of bots on the platform. He has been subpoenaed to testify in the Twitter lawsuit, as well.

