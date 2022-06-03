(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. said a regulatory waiting period has expired, clearing a hurdle for its acquisition by Elon Musk in a proposed $44 billion deal.

The Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, which was a condition to the closing of the pending transaction, Twitter said in a statement. Completion of the deal is still subject to approval by Twitter shareholders and other regulatory approvals.

Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, Musk and Twitter were required to notify the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice antitrust division to seek review. A deal cannot close until the waiting period outlined in the law has passed or the government has granted early termination of the waiting period.

