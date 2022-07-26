Twitter Shareholders Will Get Say on Elon Musk Deal in September

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shareholders will get their say in September on Elon Musk’s proposed acquisition of the social media company.

Investors will be asked to consider and vote on Musk’s $54.20-a-share offer at a special meeting scheduled Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, the company said Tuesday in a regulatory filing.

Musk, who agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash and take the company private, is now seeking to cancel the deal. Twitter has sued to force the billionaire Tesla Inc. chief executive officer to go through with the purchase.

Earlier, Twitter said it spent $33.1 million through June 30 dealing with Musk’s proposed acquisition.

Other than that spending, the terms of the merger agreement haven’t affected the company’s financial statements, Twitter said in a separate regulatory filing.

