(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares fell 6.1% in pre-market trading after the social media platform permanently banned outgoing President Donald Trump.

The San Francisco-based company confirmed its decision in a blog post on Friday, saying Trump’s tweets breached policies by risking incitement to violence. It cited Trump’s posts referring to riots in the U.S. capital last week.

Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said the ban shows the social media platform is making editorial decisions, and opens the door to regulation.

“In the U.S., it’s about how are these companies being regulated, are they regulated, should they be regulated?” Campling said by phone.

What’s more, Trump is “the most popular character” on the platform, he added.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.