Twitter Inc. suspended an account of Steve Bannon, while Google’s YouTube removed one of his videos after the former White House strategist on Thursday advocated violence against U.S. officials.

Bannon, in an episode of his online show “War Room Pandemic,” had earlier called for the heads of Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to be mounted on pikes at the White House.

Bannon’s @warroompandemic was no longer available on Twitter, which said it suspends accounts that violate the media company’s rules. Google’s YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc., removed the offending video and said it’s suspending his account for “at least a week.”

“We’ve removed this video for violating our policy against inciting violence,” said Alex Joseph, a YouTube spokesperson. “We will continue to be vigilant as we enforce our policies in the post-election period.” A Twitter representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the episode, Bannon called for a public firing of Fauci and Wray. “I actually want to go a step farther,” he went on to say. “I’d put the heads on pikes .... as a warning to federal bureaucrats.”