(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senate candidate and venture capitalist JD Vance, who has been posting provocative statements rejecting Afghan refugees and on other issues, said Twitter Inc. suspended his campaign press account.

“No warning. No explanation of what rules I allegedly broke,” Vance said on his personal Twitter account. “But this is what happens when we allow five companies to control what we’re allowed to say.”

A spokesman for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the suspension.

Vance is one of several Ohio Republicans running in 2022 for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman in a primary race already defined by which candidate can show the most fealty to former President Donald Trump as they vie for his endorsement.

Vance, who rose to fame as the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and is a partner and co-founder of Narya Capital Management LLC, has the backing of tech billionaire Peter Thiel but has called for breaking up big technology monopolies and accused them of censoring conservatives.

