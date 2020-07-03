Twitter taunts users; says they can have an edit button 'when everyone wears a mask'

Twitter on Thursday teased a long sought-after edit button, but with a caveat — the potential rolling out of the feature that could allow users to edit tweets after publication depends on the widespread adoption of face masks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Wading into the debate in the U.S. over the wearing of face masks in public, the social media platform said users can have the edit button “when everyone wears a mask”.

Despite repeated requests, users are unlikely to ever get an edit button. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said earlier this year that the company would “probably never” introduce the feature as it may cause users to inadvertently spread misinformation.

Twitter users reacted mostly with amusement at the tease though others called for the social media company to stay of politics and questioned if masks were effective.

On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered residents in the state to wear face masks in public, reversing his months-long opposition to such a mandate.