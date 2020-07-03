Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    2h ago

    Twitter taunts users; says they can have an edit button 'when everyone wears a mask'

    Sebastian Tong, Bloomberg News

    Twitter's business 'was really made by President Trump': Roger McNamee

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Twitter on Thursday teased a long sought-after edit button, but with a caveat — the potential rolling out of the feature that could allow users to edit tweets after publication depends on the widespread adoption of face masks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

    Wading into the debate in the U.S. over the wearing of face masks in public, the social media platform said users can have the edit button “when everyone wears a mask”.

    Despite repeated requests, users are unlikely to ever get an edit button. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said earlier this year that the company would “probably never” introduce the feature as it may cause users to inadvertently spread misinformation.

    Twitter users reacted mostly with amusement at the tease though others called for the social media company to stay of politics and questioned if masks were effective.

    On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered residents in the state to wear face masks in public, reversing his months-long opposition to such a mandate.