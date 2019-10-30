Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey tweeted Wednesday that the platform will ban all political ads, delivering a jab to Facebook Inc., which has come under fire for the way it’s handled advertising by candidates.

The new policy, to be enforced globally, will go into effect Nov. 22. The company plans to publish a new political ads policy outlining the change in a few weeks.

“We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,” Dorsey wrote on Twitter.

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

Twitter shares fell as much as 4 per cent to US$28.63 in post-market trading in New York before paring the loss to about 1.9 per cent.. The stock had gained 3.9 per cent this year through Wednesday.

The decision doesn’t appear to represent a major sacrifice for Twitter, however. The company said during an earnings call last week that political ads represented less than US$3 million in revenue during the 2018 midterm elections.

By contrast, Trump alone spent nearly US$5 million on Facebook advertising in the four weeks leading up to Oct. 19, according to an analysis by the media agency Bully Pulpit Interactive.

Overall, campaigns spent US$950 million online in 2018, nearly four times what they shelled out during the 2014 midterms, according to Kantar Media, an analysis firm that specializes in election ads. Kantar projects that total online spending on political ads for 2019-2020 federal campaigns will touch US$1.2 billion.

Twitter’s decision comes as Facebook has very publicly defended its policy of not fact-checking posts from politicians, including ads. The approach means politicians can publish lies or misinformation on the social network, and pay Facebook to spread those messages to voters. President Donald Trump has already taken advantage of the policy by running a campaign recently claiming Democratic front-runner Joe Biden bribed Ukrainian officials. A similar ad campaign ran on Twitter.

Numerous politicians, including Biden and fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, have called on Facebook to change its policy. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has said that he doesn’t believe technology companies should decide what is true, and what is false.

Zuckerberg gave a speech at Georgetown University in Washington earlier this month saying the social network doesn’t fact-check political advertisements because in his view, it’s not the place of technology companies to become arbiters of truth.

“People should be able to see for themselves what politicians are saying,” Zuckerberg said to an auditorium full of students at Georgetown University’s Gaston Hall in Washington Oct. 17.

That sparked a letter from hundreds of Facebook employees to company executives expressing concern that the rules run counter to the top-priority work the company has done to protect users from election manipulation.

Dorsey had criticized Zuckerberg over the Georgetown speech last week, saying his emphasis on speech and expression missed the issues including “amplification,” citing “a major gap and flaw” in the Facebook chief’s argument.

The Twitter CEO continued on that line Wednesday in a subsequent tweet. “A final note. This isn’t about free expression,” Dorsey said. “This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address.”