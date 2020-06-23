(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will give U.S. employees days off for national elections, an effort to enable and encourage people to vote. Non-U.S. employees will also receive paid time off on their countries’ election days.

“Given the importance of voting, going forward all national election voting days that take place on a weekday will be a paid day off,” a Twitter spokesperson said. “Since the U.S. presidential election falls on a work day (November 3), we will plan to close all U.S. offices on that day.”

Twitter has been taking steps to be progressive on work and social issues. The social-media company was one of the first to declare that employees could work from home indefinitely following the global coronavirus pandemic, and Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey was among the first to name Juneteenth, the June 19 commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S., a company holiday at Twitter and Square Inc., where he’s also CEO.

Twitter says its voting holiday will also apply to contract workers.

