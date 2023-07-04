Twitter to Make TweetDeck Available Only to Paid, Verified Users

(Bloomberg) -- Access to Twitter’s own TweetDeck client will be limited to paid subscribers from August, cutting off free users from the advanced alternative to the company’s main consumer app.

Twitter announced the change alongside news that an updated version of TweetDeck would begin rolling out to users with new features, as the Elon Musk-owned business continues to try and convert users to its $8-a-month Twitter Blue service.

Several features have been placed behind a paywall in recent months, most notably Twitter’s iconic blue verified checkmarks, as Musk and new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino attempt to offset a drop-off in ad revenue.

The turmoil since Musk’s takeover also created an opportunity for rivals to capture disgruntled users, with Meta Platforms Inc. set to launch a competing product as soon as this week.

