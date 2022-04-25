Twitter Users Greet the New Owner in His Own Language: Memes

(Bloomberg) -- The memes are rolling in now that it has been announced that Elon Musk will be buying Twitter.

The question of which banned account to reinstate was an obvious place for Twitter users to start speculating.

Many of the responses to the query call for the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump to the platform, but Fox News has reported that the most high profile banned person won’t be returning to Twitter.

Not everyone agrees that Trump should be allowed back.

Zerohedge doubts that Trump will pass up the chance.

There is also the call to reinstate The Babylon Bee, the satire website that Musk has retweeted on many occasions. Musk reached out to the company after it was banned, and it was during that conversation he mused that he might need to buy Twitter.

Many of the other answers list the controversial figures that have been thrown off the platform, such as Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer.

Some users anticipated a Twitter staff exodus, like Emily Freeman, head of community engagement at Amazon Web Services.

While workers wondered about their jobs.

Marc Andreessen, the venture capitalist and co-author of the first widely used web browser, has been having fun with the memes from the moment the offer was made.

Even the Financial Times felt the need to meme.

The memes are rolling in from users all over the platform.

Newsweek and others point to the money involved.

While much about the deal remains unknown, one thing is for certain: The memes will continue.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.