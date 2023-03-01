(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. appeared to have largely resolved an issue that kept users from loading a part of their news feed on Wednesday morning in what was just the latest disruption to the service since Elon Musk took over the company and fired half of its staff.

Users started reporting problems with the site at about 10 a.m. London time, peaking at just below 4,200 complaints according to outage tracking platform, Downdetector. Reports of problems fell back down toward normal levels about three hours later, the site showed.

Some users got a “Welcome to Twitter” message instead of their usual feed on the “Following” tab, while the “For You” section loaded as usual.

This follows problems last month that prevented users in the US and Asia from tweeting, checking messages or following new accounts. Twitter has seen sweeping staff cuts, which started with a 50% reduction in employees after Musk took over last year in a bid to drive down costs following his $44 billion acquisition.

Twitter didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

The company fired additional staff on Saturday, including workers in the engineering and product departments, people familiar with the matter said. The company is also scaling back its office space, offering to sublease 200,000 square feet (19,000 square meters) in Manhattan, according to data from real estate brokerage Savills.

Musk last year eliminated more than 3,700 jobs at Twitter, or half of the company’s workforce.

