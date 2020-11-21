Twitter Will Hand Over @POTUS Account to Biden on Jan. 20: NYPost

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will hand over the official U.S. president’s @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden on Inauguration Day, even if Donald Trump refuses to concede, the New York Post reported, citing a spokesman.

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on Jan. 20,” a Twitter spokesman told the Post on Friday.

Other government accounts such as @VP, @FLOTUS, @whitehouse will also be handed over to the Biden administration.

