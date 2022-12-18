Twitter Will Remove Accounts That Link to Other Social Media

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter said it will remove accounts “created solely” to promote other social media platforms.

The company “will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames” for Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post, Twitter Support said in a series of tweets Sunday.

To view the source of this information click here

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.