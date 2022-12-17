Twitter Will Restore More Accounts Weekly Over Next 30 Days

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has started to restore accounts that were suspended for breaking platform rules and the company plans to reinstate more over the next 30 days.

In a series of tweets Friday night, Twitter said it had identified several policies where permanent suspension was a “disproportionate” action for breaking rules.

The company said reinstated accounts still need to comply with its rules. “Permanent suspension remains an enforcement action for serious violations,” it said.

Elon Musk, Twitter’s billionaire owner, tweeted separately that accounts which he alleges had shared details on his personal location “will have their suspension lifted now”, following a poll held by the social-media site.

Earlier this week, the social network suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists — including from the Washington Post, CNN, and the New York Times — covering Musk, who alleged they were endangering his family.

(Updates with Musk’s tweet in fourth paragraph)

