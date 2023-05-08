(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming Elon Musk’s mass layoffs forced a disproportionate number of women to leave the company.

US District Judge Jon Tigar ruled Monday that the plaintiffs had not first attempted to fully resolve their complaint through federal agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Tigar also said the plaintiffs can amend and refile their complaint.

The lawsuit in San Francisco federal court stems from Musk’s move in November to eliminate more than half of Twitter’s head count just after he acquired the company for $44 billion. Female workers were unfairly targeted due to sex discrimination, according to the suit.

