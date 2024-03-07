Two Alabama Clinics Resume IVF After New Law Goes Into Effect

(Bloomberg) -- Two clinics in Alabama will resume in vitro fertilization treatment after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill that protects clinics and fertility specialists from being prosecuted under the state’s Supreme Court ruling that embryos should be considered children.

Alabama Fertility, which has three locations in the state, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham had previously paused IVF services after the ruling by the state’s high court on Feb. 16. There was concern the decision would lead to physicians and fertility specialists being prosecuted if an embryo was damaged or discarded.

See Also: Alabama Ruling Fuels Fears of Embryo Transport Legal Battles

“We will continue to assess developments and advocate for protections for IVF patients and our providers,” Warner Huh, chair of the UAB department of obstetrics and gynecologists, said in a video statement. UAB spokesperson Hannah Echols said that patients whose current stage of care or health conditions require urgency will have their treatments prioritized by the clinic.

The legislation, signed by Ivey on Wednesday night, does not reverse the ruling on determining embryos as “children” in Alabama but gives immunity to clinics and fertility specialists from being prosecuted for damage or death of an embryo during the process of IVF treatment.

The Center for Reproductive Medicine at Mobile Infirmary, which had also paused IVF services, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.