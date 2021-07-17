(Bloomberg) -- Two foreign athletes tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympic Village where the sports-people are housed during the games.

The cases are the first reported among athletes at the village, according to a document from Tokyo’s Olympic organizing committee on Sunday. There are 55 positive cases tied to the Tokyo Games.

The games, which start July 23, will be the first to be held without spectators. Tokyo is grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases which prompted the government to declare a fourth state of emergency in the capital earlier this month. The city reported 1,410 new infections on Saturday, the most since Jan. 21.

