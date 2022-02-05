(Bloomberg) --

Two major Unilever Plc shareholders called for the maker of Dove soap to reorganize the company or its board, the Financial Times reported.

Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope is facing growing pressure to accelerate a revamp of the company as shareholder discontent gains ground in light of the failed bid to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer-health unit.

Top 10 shareholder Flossbach von Storch AG said the blue-chip consumer goods giant should consider overhauling its structure, according to the FT. One option could be to keep the food business under the Unilever name and spin off other divisions, it said.

Another top 20 shareholder is pushing to remove Unilever Chairman Nils Andersen, the newspaper said, without identifying the investor. Concern over governance comes after the board allowed CEO Jope to make several increased bids for GSK’s consumer-health unit.

Last week, Unilever announced plans to cut thousands of management positions to speed up decision-making as activist investor Nelson Peltz steps up pressure for change. Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has amassed a holding in the company in recent months, according to people familiar with the situation.

While Trian has not disclosed its plans, it will likely argue for splitting Unilever’s food business from its household and personal-care operations, Jefferies analysts wrote.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.