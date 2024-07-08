Top Stories
What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
-
Jul 5
Unemployment rose to 6.4% in June: Statistics Canada
Unemployment rose to 6.4% in June: Statistics Canada
The Canadian job market stalled in June as the economy lost 1,400 jobs and the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in more than two years, bolstering the case for further interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada.
-
15h ago6:04
Markets today: U.S. futures steady as French stalemate brings calm
Calm returned to markets as traders saw positive implications from an inconclusive French election outcome that still kept the far right at bay. European stocks rose and the euro pared earlier losses.
-
13h ago6:02
Oil price news: Oil edges lower as investors take stock of risks to production
Oil edged lower after touching a two-month high last week as a recent rally cooled, with traders tracking the impact of Hurricane Beryl’s landfall in Texas.
-
38m ago
The Daily Chase: Markets OK with French election stalemate
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
-
Jul 59:21
Canada's move to protect mining sector shields takeover targets
Canada is making it harder for foreign firms to acquire domestic mining companies by imposing measures that could protect top takeover targets from large global rivals.
-
Jul 4
Hudson's Bay Co. buying Neiman Marcus for US$2.65 billion
Hudson's Bay Co. buying Neiman Marcus for US$2.65 billion
Several North American department stores are joining forces under a deal that will see Hudson's Bay Co. buy Neiman Marcus and spin it out into a larger business along with some of its other prestige retailers.
-
Jul 57:04
Nvidia gets rare downgrade as analyst warns about future upside
Nvidia Corp.’s breakneck rally since the start of last year has finally run out of room to push higher, at least for now.
-
Jul 55:58
Suncor cuts production as wildfire burns out of control near Firebag oilsands site
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has temporary curtailed some production after withdrawing all non-essential workers from its Firebag oilsands site in response to a wildfire burning out of control in northern Alberta.
-
Jul 3
More rental housing development needed despite recent rise: RBC economist
More rental housing development needed despite recent rise: RBC economist
Rental housing construction in Canada has picked up significantly and is expected to keep growing this year, according to a new RBC report.
-
Jul 55:18
LCBO stores closed for 2 weeks as workers strike, oppose plan to open up booze market
Workers for Ontario's main liquor retailer, who say the government's plan to open up the alcohol market poses an existential threat to their jobs, are now on strike, with stores expected to stay closed for at least 14 days.
-
Jul 57:55
Canadian uranium miner's shares slump after Niger revokes permit
GoviEx Uranium Inc., a Canadian company that mines in Niger, plunged after reporting that the West African nation’s military leaders withdrew its permit.
-
Jul 56:25
HBC should apply learnings from new Saks Global company to the Bay: experts
When Liza Amlani visited Hudson's Bay Co.'s flagship Toronto store last week, she was quickly taken aback by the scene.
-
Jul 56:06
CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
-
Jun 27
Minto Apartment REIT CEO bullish on rental housing despite real estate headwinds
Minto Apartment REIT CEO bullish on rental housing despite real estate headwinds
The CEO of Minto Apartment REIT says he’s constructive on Canada’s rental housing market despite the headwinds being faced by many Canadian real estate investors.
-
Jul 5
Canadian banking regulator delays increase in capital rules by one year
Canada's banking regulator says it has delayed by a year a rule change established by international banking standards.
-
Jul 46:04
Glencore coal deal approved by Canada as Teck plans buyback
Canada has approved Glencore Plc’s US$6.9-billion acquisition of Teck Resources Ltd.’s metallurgical coal business, while the latter announced a $2 billion share buyback and pledged to boost copper output.