Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica

The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.

Sherma Dalrymple told a news conference today that Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snider were charged Wednesday with the murders of the well-known Quebec film entrepreneur and his partner, Dominique Marchand.

She says the two men appeared in court but did not have to enter a plea, adding that a preliminary inquiry is scheduled for March 15.

The bodies of Langlois and Marchand were found last Friday in a burned out car near the luxury resort they owned in Dominica, a small island located between Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Police spokesman Jeoffrey James told reporters today that officers made three arrests after they visited a property close to what investigators believe is a secondary crime scene. A fourth person was later taken into custody.

Court documents show that Langlois and Lehrer were neighbours and were at one point engaged in a legal dispute over use of a public road that crossed through Lehrer's property.