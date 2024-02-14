(Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese fishermen have died after being chased by Taiwan’s Coast Guard for allegedly entering Taiwanese waters, in what the maritime enforcer said were the first-ever fatalities from its enforcement action.

A China-registered speedboat carrying four people capsized on Wednesday off the coast of Taiwan’s Kinmen island during an operation to prevent the boat from trespassing, Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration said in a statement. Two of the Chinese fishers were rescued while two others died after emergency treatment failed, it said.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, condemned the self-ruled democracy for the deadly expulsion. Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the incident undermined the goodwill between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

A press officer for Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration said there had been conflicts arising from its enforcement action but it had never resulted in deaths.

Taiwanese authorities will investigate the two surviving Chinese fishermen and contact the families of the deceased through official channels, the Coast Guard said in the statement.

