At least two crew members on board an oil production vessel off Nigeria’s coast died following a blast that wrecked the ship last week.

Their bodies were recovered from the deck of the Trinity Spirit, Shebah Exploration & Production Co., which has the vessel on lease, said in a statement on Monday. Another “was reported seen floating in the vicinity” of the ship.

The 1976-built vessel blew up on Feb. 2 and was ablaze for more than a day. At the time of the explosion, 10 crew were on board, according to Shebah. Two were found and are being treated for their injuries, and a search is still underway for the rest.

Government regulators visited the wreck on Feb. 5 and Shebah is due to meet with the them again on Tuesday, according to the statement.

