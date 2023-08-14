Two Danny Meyer Restaurants Will Close With Their NYC Homes Becoming Migrant Shelters

(Bloomberg) -- Two New York City restaurants run by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group will be closing after the hotel that housed them became a shelter for asylum seekers.

Marta and Maialino will operate until Aug. 25 at the Redbury in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. The group chalked up its decision to delays in the venue’s full post-pandemic reopening, which “has been extended indefinitely” now that the hotel will house migrants.

“While we admire and respect the Redbury’s decision, the viability of our business relies significantly on hotel-related F&B operations, including event venues and the lobby bar, spaces that are now unavailable for our use,” spokeswoman Katie Reisert said in a statement, referring to food and beverage services.

USHG said it’s committed to helping affected employees find placements and will actively seek new locations for the restaurants.

Meyer, who is also a founder of Shake Shack Inc., has previously advocated for expedited work permits for asylum seekers, saying that the labor shortage in New York City has prevented him from reopening Maialino for lunch service. In the statement, USHG said it was “fully supportive of the Redbury’s initiative and will continue advocating for policy change.”

New York City is struggling to accommodate the more than 57,000 new arrivals under its care, with estimates putting the cost to handle the crisis at $12 billion.

