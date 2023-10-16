(Bloomberg) -- Two people were killed by gunfire in downtown Brussels Monday night and prosecutors are investigating whether there was a terrorist-related motive.

The victims were Swedish, according to Belga news agency, which also cited social media videos circulating showing a man declaring in Arabic that he shot several Swedes out of revenge. The authenticity of the video couldn’t be determined immediately. The suspect remains at large.

“Horrified by the terrorist attack which left two victims in the heart of Brussels,” Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said in a post on the X social media network. “All necessary means must be mobilized to combat radicalism.”

European cities have been on high alert for possible extremist acts after the attacks by Hamas in Israel. Police are investigating and have yet to determine a motive for the shooting, according to the Belgian media.

“We are monitoring the situation and ask the people of Brussels to be vigilant,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a post on X. He later posted, “As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one.”

Sweden and Belgium were playing a European Championship qualifier football match in Brussels, but the game was suspended at halftime after the news of the shooting.

Belgium raised its threat level to 4, which asks people to avoid non-essential movement.

